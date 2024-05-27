× Expand Obiora Embry Brooks Hill Farm Memorial Day Plant Sale. Design created by Obiora Embry, part-time Farm Manager for Deborah B. Hill.

Memorial Day Plant Sale at Brooks Hill Farm

Brooks Hill Farm (1131 Johnson Road, Frankfort, KY) is hosting a Memorial Plant Day sale at the farm. During this plant sale, you can meet with owner, Deborah B. Hill, and can purchase Herbs, Flowers, & Shrubs (including Berry bushes) raised without chemicals, synthetic fertilizers, herbicides, insecticides, fungicides, etc.

All sales are final and cash only is accepted for all transactions.

For more information, please call 812.333.2945 or visit https://fcmarket.localfoodmarketplace.com/Producer/c0c8a65e-c56a-42b4-8c51-6055310b4590