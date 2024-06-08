× Expand Newport Aquarium Get tickets to the most uniquely magical breakfast and Mermaid experience around!

Mermaids Breakfast Event at Newport Aquarium

Get tickets to the most uniquely magical breakfast and Mermaid experience around! You’ll meet a real mermaid and hear all about the adventures she’s had swimming the waterways of the globe on her way to Newport Aquarium. Plus, play mermaid themed games and make a special mermaid craft! Enjoy a full buffet breakfast in the private Riverside Room with spectacular views overlooking the Cincinnati Skyline and Ohio River. Your ticket also includes General Admission to the aquarium where you’ll be among the first to see the Mermaids swimming underwater with their fishy friends in the Coral Reef Tunnel. You might even get a magical bubble kiss! Advance ticket purchase is required. Mermaid Breakfast runs from 8:00am – 10:00am. Special pricing available for Members!

For more information, please call 800.406.3474 or visit newportaquarium.com/