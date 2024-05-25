× Expand Newport Aquarium Mermaids at Newport Aquarium

See Mermaids swim underwater with their tropical fish friends! Explore the enchanted Mermaid Cove where a Mermaid can swim right up to meet you while you have the unforgettable experience of touching Stingrays. Make friends with a Mermaid during special meet and greet times. Mermaids is FREE with General Admission or Membership. Check the schedule for times when planning your visit. Mermaids are appearing every day except Tuesdays.

For more information, please call 800.406.3474 or visit newportaquarium.com/things-to-do/aquarium-events/mermaids/