MET Opera - Carmen - Grand Theatre Frankfort

Grand Theatre 210 Washington St Frankfort, City of Frankfort, Kentucky 40601

2023-24 MET Opera - Carmen - Grand Theatre

Saturday, January 27, 2024 - 1:00 PM EDT

Acclaimed English director Carrie Cracknell brings a vital new production of one of opera’s most enduringly powerful works, reinvigorating the classic story with a staging that moves the action to the modern day and finds at the heart of the drama issues that could not be more relevant today: gendered violence, abusive labor structures, and the desire to break through societal boundaries.

For more information, please visit grandtheatre.thundertix.com/

Info

Grand Theatre 210 Washington St Frankfort, City of Frankfort, Kentucky 40601
Concerts & Live Music
502.352.7469
Google Calendar - MET Opera - Carmen - Grand Theatre Frankfort - 2024-01-27 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - MET Opera - Carmen - Grand Theatre Frankfort - 2024-01-27 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - MET Opera - Carmen - Grand Theatre Frankfort - 2024-01-27 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - MET Opera - Carmen - Grand Theatre Frankfort - 2024-01-27 00:00:00 ical