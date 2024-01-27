MET Opera - Carmen - Grand Theatre Frankfort
Grand Theatre 210 Washington St Frankfort, City of Frankfort, Kentucky 40601
Saturday, January 27, 2024 - 1:00 PM EDT
Acclaimed English director Carrie Cracknell brings a vital new production of one of opera’s most enduringly powerful works, reinvigorating the classic story with a staging that moves the action to the modern day and finds at the heart of the drama issues that could not be more relevant today: gendered violence, abusive labor structures, and the desire to break through societal boundaries.
