MET Opera - Carmen - Grand Theatre Frankfort

2023-24 MET Opera - Carmen - Grand Theatre

Saturday, January 27, 2024 - 1:00 PM EDT

Acclaimed English director Carrie Cracknell brings a vital new production of one of opera’s most enduringly powerful works, reinvigorating the classic story with a staging that moves the action to the modern day and finds at the heart of the drama issues that could not be more relevant today: gendered violence, abusive labor structures, and the desire to break through societal boundaries.

For more information, please visit grandtheatre.thundertix.com/