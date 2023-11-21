Joan Osborne - Grand Theatre Frankfrort

Joan Osborne

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 - 7:30 PM EDT

Joan Osborne – an 8-time Grammy nominee and multi-platinum selling recording artist. A native of Kentucky, she moved to NYC to attend NYU Film School, but dropped out after becoming involved in New York’s downtown music scene. Her 1995 album “Relish” was a critical and commercial success and spawned the international hit single and video “What If God Was One Of Us.”

For more information, please visit grandtheatre.thundertix.com/