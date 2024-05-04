MGAGC 15th Annual Plant Fair & Spring Fling - Leitchfield

MGAGC 15th Annual Plant Fair & Spring Fling, Saturday, May 4th, 2024, 8am to 2pm (Central Time). RAIN OR SHINE. Huge selection of flowering baskets, annuals and perennials, plus berry, herb & vegetable plants from our area Plant Vendors, as well as many other Vendors with homemade and handcrafted items, custom jewelry, clothing and a wonderful mix of home décor and other items! Food & Fun! ***FREE ADMISSION & FREE PARKING*** SERVICE ANIMALS ONLY***

For more information, please call 1.270.256.4121

