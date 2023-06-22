× Expand Frazier History Museum Flyer

Michter's Speakeasy at the Frazier

Listen up all you Daddies and Dames, the juice joint at the Frazier is ab-so-lute-ly ducky in preparation for this year’s Michter’s Speakeasy. So grab your favorite flapper and make a clean sneak to the Frazier History Museum. Michter’s Distillery is serving up the ritzy giggle water for the Bourbon & Rye tastings along with a swanky complimentary cocktail. Hoofers will hit the dance floor for a dance contest. Toss in toe-tappin’ jazz tunes, a best-dressed contest, and great grub - and this speakeasy is sure to hit on all sixes. Live a little, come have a taste!

Thursday, June 22

Frazier History Museum

Doors Open: 6:25 p.m.

Event: 6:30–9 p.m.

Admission: $58 ($52 for Contributor Level Members & Above)

Attire: 1920-themed or Cocktail Attire Recommended

