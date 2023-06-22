Michter's Speakeasy at the Frazier
Frazier History Museum 829 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
Frazier History Museum
Listen up all you Daddies and Dames, the juice joint at the Frazier is ab-so-lute-ly ducky in preparation for this year’s Michter’s Speakeasy. So grab your favorite flapper and make a clean sneak to the Frazier History Museum. Michter’s Distillery is serving up the ritzy giggle water for the Bourbon & Rye tastings along with a swanky complimentary cocktail. Hoofers will hit the dance floor for a dance contest. Toss in toe-tappin’ jazz tunes, a best-dressed contest, and great grub - and this speakeasy is sure to hit on all sixes. Live a little, come have a taste!
ABOUT THE EVENT
Michter’s Speakeasy at the Frazier
Thursday, June 22
Doors Open: 6:25 p.m.
Event: 6:30–9 p.m.
Admission: $58 ($52 for Contributor Level Members & Above)
Attire: 1920-themed or Cocktail Attire Recommended
For more information, please visit fraziermuseum.org/