Michter’s Speakeasy at the Frazier

Frazier History Museum 829 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

Listen up all you Daddies and Dames, the juice joint at the Frazier is ab-so-lute-ly ducky in preparation for this year’s Michter’s Speakeasy. So grab your favorite flapper and make a clean sneak to the Frazier History Museum. Michter’s Distillery is serving up the ritzy giggle water for the Bourbon & Rye tastings along with a swanky complimentary cocktail. Hoofers will hit the dance floor for a dance contest. Toss in toe-tappin’ jazz tunes, a best-dressed contest, and great grub - and this speakeasy is sure to hit on all sixes. Live a little, come have a taste!

ABOUT THE EVENT

Thursday, June 22

Frazier History Museum

Doors Open: 6:25 p.m.

Event: 6:30–9 p.m.

Admission: $58 ($52 for Contributor Level Members & Above)

Attire: 1920-themed or Cocktail Attire Recommended

For more information, please visit fraziermuseum.org/

Info

Charity & Fundraisers, History, Parties & Clubs
