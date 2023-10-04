Mid-week Nature Walk - Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest

× Expand Bernheim Forest Forest Hill Fall - 039 Rock Run at Bernheim

Mid-week Nature Walk

Autumn reveals many treasures for those willing to take the time for observation. Join Bernheim Volunteer Naturalists for these lovely afternoon strolls through the trees and changing leaves. These hikes are offered on the first Wednesday of each month.

Bernheim members $10; non-members $15

For more information, please visit bernheim.org/event/mid-week-nature-walk-3/