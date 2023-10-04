Mid-week Nature Walk - Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest
to
Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest KY S.R. 245/Clermont Road , Clermont, Kentucky 40110
×
Bernheim Forest
Forest Hill Fall - 039
Rock Run at Bernheim
Mid-week Nature Walk
Autumn reveals many treasures for those willing to take the time for observation. Join Bernheim Volunteer Naturalists for these lovely afternoon strolls through the trees and changing leaves. These hikes are offered on the first Wednesday of each month.
Bernheim members $10; non-members $15
For more information, please visit bernheim.org/event/mid-week-nature-walk-3/
Info
Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest KY S.R. 245/Clermont Road , Clermont, Kentucky 40110
Fitness, Health & Wellness, Outdoor