Middletown Peddlers Mall Annual Holiday Open House

Join us for our Annual Holiday Open House at the Middletown Peddlers Mall on Sunday 12/10 from 2pm-5pm (full store hours = 12pm-6pm)

-Wine Tasting with Old 502 Winery

-Refreshments

-Scavenger Hunt

-Prizes

-Gringo's Food Truck (Tacos and more!)

-More details to come!

For more information, please visit on Facebook