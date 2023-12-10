Middletown Peddlers Mall Annual Holiday Open House
Middletown Peddlers Mall 12405 Shelbyville Road, Louisville, Kentucky 40243
Join us for our Annual Holiday Open House at the Middletown Peddlers Mall on Sunday 12/10 from 2pm-5pm (full store hours = 12pm-6pm)
-Wine Tasting with Old 502 Winery
-Refreshments
-Scavenger Hunt
-Prizes
-Gringo's Food Truck (Tacos and more!)
-More details to come!
For more information, please visit on Facebook
Info
