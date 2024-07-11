× Expand Drag Daddy Productions Marketing Drag Daddy Productions

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM: A QUEER TALE

Directed and Adapted by Tony Lewis, A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM: A QUEER TALE was first produced for four consecutive summers in Chicago from 2005-2008. With explorations of unconventional casting, the adaptation brings the full weight of our political climate to the tale as the Duke Theseus attempts to outlaw homosexuality and other lewd acts.

With no other choice, the lesbian lovers Hermia and Lysander must flee their home in search of a place where they can love freely. As they plan to meet within the ruined fairy district, the young twink Helena tips the bro-ish Demetrius off to the plan. With the Drag Queen Titania, a leather-clad Oberon and a pill-slinging Puck, this midsummer night brings Shakespeare out of the park and into the dark.

Along with a troop of crude mechanicals attempting their theatrical debut for the Duke's wedding and the red-hot dancing vagrants of the hood, this musical adaptation of the Bard's classic is ready to light Louisville up in the Summer of 2024!

This production contains sexual content, drug use and other adult themes. Parental discretion advised for any audience members under the age of 18.

Performance Dates: July 11-21

TICKET PRICING:

Early-Bird Ticket Pricing:

$20 General Admission

$15 Student Pricing

$100 VIP Table for 4

Pre-sale Ticket Pricing:

$25 General Admission

$20 Student Pricing

$120 VIP Table for 4

Day-of Ticket Pricing:

$30 General Admission

$25 Youth Pricing

$140 VIP Table for 4

For more information call 833.372.4323 or visit dragdaddy.pro