Migratory Birding Hike at Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve
Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve 12501 Harmony Landing Road, Goshen, Kentucky 40026
Donation: $10/person, $5/members, Children 6 and under FREE.
Celebrate migratory bird weekend with Creasey Mahan’s naturalist, Jacob Crider, who is offering this hike to explore the preserve and talk about migrations and the many species of birds found at Creasey Mahan. Look for migratory birds such as warblers, tanagers, vireos, and buntings, along with year round residents. Wear comfortable shoes/Hike is easy to moderate/Bring binoculars, camera or smartphone.
For more information, please call 502.228.4362 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/