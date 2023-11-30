× Expand Oldham County Schools Arts Center Million Dollar Baby

Million Dollar Baby

$15 Adults/$10 Children/Students/Seniors

Come out to see Million Dollar Baby, a great student performance at the Oldham County Schools Arts Center, on November 30th – December 2nd from 7 – 9 pm. Million Dollar Baby is directed by Makayla Sharp and will be performed on the enlarged stage with new seating. This comic melodrama is set against the backdrop of the great Chicago Fire of 1871. Nellie Cavandish is saintly. Her greedy brother, Creepstone, is diabolical. Their daddy willed $1,000 to each with the stipulation that the one who increases the amount most within 30 days will inherit his entire fortune. The struggle between good and evil becomes a tug of war, with Nellie and her gentle friends pulling honestly and earnestly, and Creepstone and his hoods, gamblers and show girls using every underhanded, dishonest ploy they can conjure up. With a beautiful, pure heroine, a brave, handsome hero and a vicious villain, the play has all the requisites of the old-fashioned thriller. Performed by students Grades 9 - 12. Tickets on sale Monday, November 20.

For more information call (502) 241-6018 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/