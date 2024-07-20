Minnie Adkins Day - Little Sandy Lodge

Minnie Adkins Day

Among the best-known folk woodcarving artists in Kentucky is Minnie Adkins. She is adept at creating animal carvings and has given generous assistance to her various neighbors to help them in developing art careers of their own. Minnie is known for her red foxes, bears, possums, tigers and roosters. Her figures are smoothly carved and painted and the animal faces are distinctive. Minnie also carves and paints scenes from the Bible, but overall, her favorite subjects are animals.

​

To many in Kentucky, the twig roosters carved by Minnie Adkins are synonymous with the term “folk art.” She taught herself to carve as a child, and it was not until 1987 that she realized that others might be interested in buying her work. Not only were others interested, but the demand was so high that her then-husband, Garland Linville Adkins, began carving as well. Together the two artists created some of the most sought after folk art in the country.

Although Garland passed away in 1997, Minnie Adkins continued to create a diverse range of art, including pottery. In 1999 she married Herman Peters, and almost immediately inspired him to become an artist as well! Peters made giant iron roosters, among other things. After Herman’s death on June 6,2008, Minnie again continued to create her folk art now assisted by her grandson, Greg Adkins and her son Mike Adkins.

​

Minnie has been featured in a short documentary film and many publications. In the late 1980s, Minnie and Garland founded “A Day in the Country”, a folk art fair that featured works by over 50 folk artists from Kentucky and nine other states. The American Folk Art Museum, The Smithsonian, The National Gallery of Art and many more collect Minnie’s work. Many critics consider her one of the most important artists of the twentieth century. Minnie continues to carve her iconic figures and collaborate on children's books. In 2014 the first Minnie Adkins Day was celebrated on the grounds of the Little Sandy Lodge in Sandy Hook, KY on the Third Saturday in July. Her home county, Elliott, has designated the 3rd Saturday in July as a day to honor and celebrate its own resident Folk Artist.

For more information, please visit littlesandylodge.com/minnie-adkins-day