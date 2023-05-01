Minnie Adkins Exhibit at KFAC

An exhibit honoring one of the region's most established folk artists runs May 1-July 14 at the Kentucky Folk Art Center (KFAC).

"From Folk to Fine" is a special exhibit honoring local folk artist Minnie Adkins and highlights the works of various artists from across the country. It explores a diverse art collection, ranging from traditional folk art to more contemporary pieces. A closing reception for the exhibit will be held Friday, July 14, from 5-7 p.m. at KFAC.

The exhibit leads up to Minnie Adkins Day - an annual art market held in her hometown of Sandy Hook on the third Saturday in July. This year's event is Saturday, July 15. The Elliott County Fiscal Court signed a proclamation in 2014 to designate the day to honor Adkins. In 2018, then State Representative Rocky Adkins presented Adkins with an official state resolution proclaiming the third Saturday of July as Minnie Adkins Day across the Commonwealth.

Adkins is known for her unique wood carvings, and her work is displayed at the Smithsonian, the American Folk Art Museum, the National Gallery of Art, and numerous others. Several of her pieces are part of KFAC's permanent collection. Most recently, she collaborated with Jackson County Native Mike Norris, with her carvings used to illustrate his books, "Mommy Goose: Rhymes from the Mountains," "Sonny the Monkey," and "Ring Around the Moon."

KFAC is open Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

For more information, call 606.783.2204, or visit www.kyfolkart.org.