Miracle on 34th Street - Woodford Theatre

Miracle on 34 Street will run two weekends - Friday December 8th thru Sunday, December 17th.
Miracle on 34th Street
By chance, Kris Kringle, an old man in a retirement home, gets a job working as Santa for Macy’s. Kris unleashes waves of good will with Macy’s customers and the commercial world of New York City by referring parents to other stores to find exactly the toy their child has asked for. Seen as deluded and dangerous by Macy’s vocational counselor, who plots to have Kris shanghaied to Bellevue Psychiatric Hospital, Kris ends up in a court competency hearing. Especially at stake is one little girl’s belief in Santa. In a dramatic decision, the court confirms Kris as the true Santa, allowing Susan and countless other children to experience the joy of childhood fantasy.
Tickets are $18 for children and $25 for adults.
Dates + Times:
Friday, December 8 - 7:30pm
Saturday, December 9 - 2pm + 7:30pm
Sunday, December 10 - 2pm
Friday, December 15 - 7:30pm
Saturday, December 16 - 2pm + 7:30pm
Sunday, December 17 - 2pm
For more information, please visit woodfordtheatre.com/production/miracle-on-34th-street/