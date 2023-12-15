Miracle on 34th Street - Woodford Theatre

× Expand Woodford Theatre Copy of Miracle On 34th Street Graphic (Instagram Post (Square)) - 1 Miracle on 34 Street will run two weekends - Friday December 8th thru Sunday, December 17th.

Miracle on 34th Street

By chance, Kris Kringle, an old man in a retirement home, gets a job working as Santa for Macy’s. Kris unleashes waves of good will with Macy’s customers and the commercial world of New York City by referring parents to other stores to find exactly the toy their child has asked for. Seen as deluded and dangerous by Macy’s vocational counselor, who plots to have Kris shanghaied to Bellevue Psychiatric Hospital, Kris ends up in a court competency hearing. Especially at stake is one little girl’s belief in Santa. In a dramatic decision, the court confirms Kris as the true Santa, allowing Susan and countless other children to experience the joy of childhood fantasy.

Tickets are $18 for children and $25 for adults.

Dates + Times:

Friday, December 8 - 7:30pm

Saturday, December 9 - 2pm + 7:30pm

Sunday, December 10 - 2pm

Friday, December 15 - 7:30pm

Saturday, December 16 - 2pm + 7:30pm

Sunday, December 17 - 2pm

For more information, please visit woodfordtheatre.com/production/miracle-on-34th-street/