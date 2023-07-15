Misters for MS - Louisville

× Expand Misters for MS A Mister on the runway during the 2022 Misters for MS

Misters for MS

Join us for an unforgettable evening of entertainment and giving back! Misters for MS is the must-attend event of the summer, featuring a live auction unlike any other. Every dollar raised through Misters for MS will help the National MS Society fund critical research, provide support services for people living with MS and their families, and advocate for policies that improve access to healthcare and support services for people affected by MS.

The evening includes:

- Mixing and mingling with cocktails and hors d'oeuvres

- A silent auction

- A bourbon pull where everyone goes home with something - maybe even a highly coveted, rare bottle!

- The main event: The Misters for MS Live Auction. The Misters work hard to provide an entertaining performance for all, while spotlighting the exciting live auction packages that they present. The Misters aren't up for grabs, but the unique live auction packages that they present are!

- Silent Disco after party

For more information, please call 859.536.0282 or visit my.onecause.com/event/organizations