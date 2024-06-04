× Expand Filson Historical Society images from Filson Historical Society

Moderated talk with Lonnie Ali and Dick Clay - The Filson Historical Society

Join us at the Filson for a conversation with Lonnie Ali, hosted by Filson President and CEO Richard Clay. Lonnie is a wife, mother, philanthropist, and Parkinson’s advocate, dedicated to preserving the enduring legacy of her husband, the legendary Muhammad Ali. Join us as she discusses life, love, and Ali.

Inspiring humanitarian, Parkinson’s research and awareness advocate, children’s education defender, and soul mate to Muhammad Ali; Lonnie Ali is also a proud mother and stepmother. Her husband, The Greatest of All Time, Muhammad Ali passed away in June of 2016. Lonnie eloquently captured Muhammad’s life and dreams in an inspiring eulogy just days after his passing at his Memorial Service, viewed by one billion people worldwide. Lonnie currently serves as the Chairwoman of the ALI IN ALL OF US Initiative. ALI IN ALL OF US is an initiative honoring the awe-inspiring life of Muhammad Ali, encouraging others to inspire the world; one person at a time engaging in service to others and creating an awareness of service that extends to people’s daily life and interactions with others.

For more information, please call 502.635.5083 or visit prod5.agileticketing.net