Mommy & Me Garden Tea Party - Pond River Farm Market

Pond River Farm Market 3880 Casner Rd. , Madisonville, Kentucky 42431

Enjoy a Mommy & Me Garden Tea Party! Nestled in a sweet garden setting, you’ll receive light refreshments, a beverage and dessert. An easy, child-friendly craft and photo op included. It’ll be a fun time out for all to enjoy, groups are limited to 4.

Call to reserve your spot 270.875.5806

For more information, please visit On Facebook

Info

Pond River Farm Market 3880 Casner Rd. , Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
Crafts, Home & Garden, Kids & Family
270.875.5806
Google Calendar - Mommy & Me Garden Tea Party - Pond River Farm Market - 2024-04-20 14:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Mommy & Me Garden Tea Party - Pond River Farm Market - 2024-04-20 14:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Mommy & Me Garden Tea Party - Pond River Farm Market - 2024-04-20 14:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Mommy & Me Garden Tea Party - Pond River Farm Market - 2024-04-20 14:00:00 ical