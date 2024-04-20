Mommy & Me Garden Tea Party - Pond River Farm Market
Pond River Farm Market 3880 Casner Rd. , Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
×
Mommy & Me Garden Tea Party
Mommy & Me Garden Tea Party
Enjoy a Mommy & Me Garden Tea Party! Nestled in a sweet garden setting, you’ll receive light refreshments, a beverage and dessert. An easy, child-friendly craft and photo op included. It’ll be a fun time out for all to enjoy, groups are limited to 4.
Call to reserve your spot 270.875.5806
For more information, please visit On Facebook
Info
Pond River Farm Market 3880 Casner Rd. , Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
Crafts, Home & Garden, Kids & Family