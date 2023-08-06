Monkey Joe's Lexington Celebrates National Birthday

to

Monkey Joe's Lexington 1850 Bryant Road, Suite 120, Kentucky 40509

Monkey Joe's Lexington Celebrates National Birthday

Monkey Joe’s Lexington is celebrating Monkey Joe’s nationwide birthday on Sunday, August 6th. Guests will receive discounted admission of $8.99, birthday cake, ice cream, and other prizes and giveaways while supplies last! There will also be a face painter and a balloon twister from 1:30 - 4 pm.

Monkey Joe’s is where kids get to be kids … again. Bouncing, jumping, hearts pumping, smiles and laughter, new friends, like we remember. Kids can enjoy unlimited play on inflatable-filled jumps, obstacle courses, arcade action and a snack shack. Worried about younger jumpers? Kids 3 and under will love our Toddler Retreat, a bounce area just for toddlers! It’s filled with age-appropriate inflatables and toddler-focused fun to keep your little monkeys happy and safe while they play.

For more information, please visit monkeyjoes.com/locations/lexington-ky or call 859.264.0405.

Monkey Joe's Lexington 1850 Bryant Road, Suite 120, Kentucky 40509
Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family
859.264.0405
