Presented by the Spotlight Acting School STARS Program
Join the STARS as they once again perform their annual Monster Mash Cabaret for a fun night of song and dance.
Dates:
Friday October 27 - 6:30 pm (Pay What You Can)
Saturday October 28 - 6:30 pm
For more information, please visit ticketsource.us/spotlightactingschool
Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family, Theater & Dance