The Spotlight Playhouse (Theater) 214 Richmond Road North, Berea, Kentucky 40403

Presented by the Spotlight Acting School STARS Program

Join the STARS as they once again perform their annual Monster Mash Cabaret for a fun night of song and dance.

Dates:

Friday October 27 - 6:30 pm (Pay What You Can)

Saturday October 28 - 6:30 pm

For more information, please visit ticketsource.us/spotlightactingschool

Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family, Theater & Dance
859.756.0011
