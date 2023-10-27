× Expand Spotlight Monster Mash

Monster Mash Cabaret

Presented by the Spotlight Acting School STARS Program

Join the STARS as they once again perform their annual Monster Mash Cabaret for a fun night of song and dance.

Dates:

Friday October 27 - 6:30 pm (Pay What You Can)

Saturday October 28 - 6:30 pm

For more information, please visit ticketsource.us/spotlightactingschool