× Expand Suzanna Powell Monticello Market- Schedule of Events

Monticello Market Downtown

The Monticello Market Downtown is back for the 4th season in beautiful downtown Monticello!

This Street Vendor Market has something for everyone and every age. Vendors will be selling woodworking projects, jewelry, clothing items, crafts, handmade items, art work, collectibles and of course all kinds of food!

Vendors are accepted through the link available on the Monticello Wayne County Chamber of Commerce website.

For more information, please visit monticellokychamber.com