Monticello Market Downtown
Downtown Monticello On The Square, Monticello, Kentucky 42633
Suzanna Powell
Monticello Market- Schedule of Events
The Monticello Market Downtown is back for the 4th season in beautiful downtown Monticello!
This Street Vendor Market has something for everyone and every age. Vendors will be selling woodworking projects, jewelry, clothing items, crafts, handmade items, art work, collectibles and of course all kinds of food!
Vendors are accepted through the link available on the Monticello Wayne County Chamber of Commerce website.
For more information, please visit monticellokychamber.com