Moondance Amphitheater Summer Concert Series
MoonDance Amphitheater 1152 Monarch Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40513
Summer Nights in Suburbia
Moondance Amphitheater’s summer concert series featuring genres to include jazz, bluegrass, indie rock, blues and folk, just to name a few. In addition to the live music, there will also be food trucks. Bring your lawn chairs/blankets and come enjoy the music.
Gates open at 5:30 p.m.
Show: 7 – 9 p.m.
Free
May 24: Americana Night sponsored by The Hound 96.1 FM (Bands TBA)
June 7: Born Cross Eyed
June 21: The New Developments
July 5: Red, White, & Blues with T.D. Young
July 19: NVRMND
August 2: The Minks
August 16: Honeychild
August 30: Vinyl Richie
For more information, please visit lexingtonky.gov/moondance