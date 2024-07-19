Moondance Amphitheater Summer Concert Series

Summer Nights in Suburbia

Moondance Amphitheater’s summer concert series featuring genres to include jazz, bluegrass, indie rock, blues and folk, just to name a few. In addition to the live music, there will also be food trucks. Bring your lawn chairs/blankets and come enjoy the music.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

Show: 7 – 9 p.m.

Free

May 24: Americana Night sponsored by The Hound 96.1 FM (Bands TBA)

June 7: Born Cross Eyed

June 21: The New Developments

July 5: Red, White, & Blues with T.D. Young

July 19: NVRMND

August 2: The Minks

August 16: Honeychild

August 30: Vinyl Richie

For more information, please visit lexingtonky.gov/moondance