Moondance Amphitheater Summer Concert Series

MoonDance Amphitheater 1152 Monarch Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40513

Summer Nights in Suburbia

Moondance Amphitheater’s summer concert series featuring genres to include jazz, bluegrass, indie rock, blues and folk, just to name a few. In addition to the live music, there will also be food trucks. Bring your lawn chairs/blankets and come enjoy the music.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

Show: 7 – 9 p.m.

Free 

May 24: Americana Night sponsored by The Hound 96.1 FM (Bands TBA)

June 7: Born Cross Eyed

June 21: The New Developments

July 5: Red, White, & Blues with T.D. Young

July 19: NVRMND

August 2: The Minks

August 16: Honeychild

August 30: Vinyl Richie

For more information, please visit lexingtonky.gov/moondance

Info

Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, Kids & Family
