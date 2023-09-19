Moonshine, Hidden Barns, and the Law - Frazier History Museum

× Expand Frazier History Museum Flyer

Moonshine, Hidden Barns, and the Law

As we commemorate Bourbon Heritage Month, we’re getting back to where it all started with the Neeley Family Distillery and moonshine. Lead distiller Royce Neeley says it started more than one hundred years ago with his great grandpa Leonard’s recipe, known throughout Eastern Kentucky as some of the best. We’ll sip on their authentic Kentucky moonshine and hear the stories of the now-legal family business, which has operated in Sparta, Kentucky, since 2015. There will be some show-and-tell with a still busted up by legendary Kentucky Agent “Big Six” Henderson and the family who found it. Kentucky author Chris Skates shares his family’s legacy story detailed in his new book Moonshine over Georgia. Finally, we’ll learn about the partnership between Neeley and Jackie Zykan as we sip on Hidden Barn Bourbon and learn how that name ties into the legend of moonshine.

Neeley Family Distillery will sell some of their product on site the night of the program. Author Chris Skates will sell copies of his book.

FIVE TASTINGS:

- Authentic Kentucky Moonshine (Neeley Family Recipe)

- Apple Pie Moonshine

- Kentucky Single Barrel Straight Bourbon (Four Grain)

- Hidden Barn Bourbon

- Southern Dew Bourbon Ball Moonshine

ABOUT THE PROGRAM

Tuesday, September 19, 2023

6:30–8 p.m.

Doors Open: 6 p.m.

Admission: $30 ($26 for Contributor-Level Members & Above)

For more information, please visit fraziermuseum.org/