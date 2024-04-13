Morehead Mystical Market

Morehead's only metaphysical fair where you will find aura photograhy, psychic readings, crystals, herbs, hand-crafted products and more.

Morehead's first holistic fair will be held on April 13 (11-6) & 14 (11-4), 2024. Crystals, herbs, and hand-crafted products will be available for purchases as well as sessions with a variety of psychics. Follow this page to preview all the great readers and vendors you will see at this event. Admission will be $5 or $3 with a non-perishable food donation. Donations will go to Morehead-Gateway Helping Hands.

For more information, please visit allevents.in/morehead/morehead-mystical-market/200026020621535