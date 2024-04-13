Morehead Mystical Market
to
Laughlin Health Building 100 University Blvd., Morehead, Kentucky 40351
Morehead Mystical Market
Morehead's only metaphysical fair where you will find aura photograhy, psychic readings, crystals, herbs, hand-crafted products and more.
Morehead's first holistic fair will be held on April 13 (11-6) & 14 (11-4), 2024. Crystals, herbs, and hand-crafted products will be available for purchases as well as sessions with a variety of psychics. Follow this page to preview all the great readers and vendors you will see at this event. Admission will be $5 or $3 with a non-perishable food donation. Donations will go to Morehead-Gateway Helping Hands.
For more information, please visit allevents.in/morehead/morehead-mystical-market/200026020621535