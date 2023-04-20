Morgan Wallen: One Night At A Time Tour - KFC Yum! Center

Morgan Wallen admittedly treats his tours like an athlete approaching a new season, so when the East Tennessean wrapped his wildly successful 55-city Dangerous Tour on Oct. 8, no one expected he’d come with a line-up of more shows this soon. Yet, the ACM Milestone Award Winner and only country artist nominated for Pollstar’s Major Tour of the Year award revealed this morning he’s not only expanding the size of the venues he’s playing, he’s traveling around the globe to see his fans in 2023 that includes a stop in downtown Louisville on Thursday, April 20 at the KFC Yum! Center with ERNEST and Bailey Zimmerman.

$3 of Every Ticket for U.S. Dates Benefits the Morgan Wallen Foundation. This foundation to date has supported organizations such as Greater Good Music by donating over 500,000 meals-and-counting, to Children Are People, the Salvation Army, and the National Museum of African American Music.

For more information, please call 502.690.9000 or visit kfcyumcenter.com/