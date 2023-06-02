× Expand Coalfield Coalfield

Mortons Gap Coalfield Festival

The Coalfield Festival returns to Mortons Gap on June 2nd and 3rd!

June 2nd will be a “FAITH” centered night with praise band ”The Least of These” opening the night followed by “The Stone Family” gospel singing. Friday night we will be selling fish plates.

On June 3rd, in addition to the Show N Go Car Club from 11 am-2 pm, they will have musical guests “Brent Seaton” leading the afternoon off, followed by “Sarah Beth Brewer and Willie Garrett and following the annual auction “ The Franklin Cardwell Band” will close the festival off.

Event plans are still under way! Corn Hole Tournament. Bouncy Houses, Vendors, Food Trucks, and more. Stay tuned for more information!!!

For more information, please call 270.258.5362 or visit on Facebook - Mortons Gap Coalfield Festival