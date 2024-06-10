MotorTrend HOT ROD Power Tour - Beech Bend Raceway

The summer’s hottest and largest traveling car and truck show is cruising through Vette City this June. The annual MotorTrend HOT ROD Power Tour celebrates 30 years in 2024 and will return to Bowling Green on June 10. Considered to be one of the most high-end hot rod tours in the world, Power Tour will bring more than an estimated 6,000 participating vehicles and 100,000 spectators to the Southeast/Midwest regions throughout the week.

For more information, please visit beechbend.com/dragstrip/