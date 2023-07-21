Movies in the Park - Wendell Moore Park

× Expand Oldham County Parks & Rec Movies in the Park

Movies in the Park

Free movie night at Wendell Moore Park! Oldham County Parks and Recreation invites you to come out and enjoy a movie under the stars. Bring your lawn chairs, blankets and get cozy to watch a movie on their 16′ screen. Popcorn and sodas available for purchase before and during the movie.

For more information, please visit touroldham.com/calendar/