Movies in the Park at Wendell Moore Park

Wendell Moore Park 1551 N. Hwy. 393, Crestwood, Kentucky 40031

Free movie night at Wendell Moore Park! Oldham County Parks and Recreation invites you to come out and enjoy a movie under the stars. Bring your lawn chairs, blankets and get cozy to watch the movie on their 16' screen. Popcorn and sodas available for purchase before and during the movie.

For more information, please call 502.225.0655 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/

Kids & Family, Outdoor
502.225.0655
