Mt. Sterling/Montgomery County MLK, Jr. luncheon

Mt. Sterling/Montgomery County MLK, Jr. luncheon. The event will be held at the Clay Community Center from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The guest speaker is Dr. Vaughn Little, an administrator in the Jefferson County Public School system. A bus will leave from the Howell-McDowell Administration Building on MSU’s main campus at 10:15 a.m. to transport those who would like to attend.

Please RSVP by Jan. 9 to Director of Human Resources Dr. Caroline Atkins at c.atkins@moreheadstate.edu.