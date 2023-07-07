× Expand Market House Theatre Much Ado about Nothing | July 7-9 at 7pm

Much Ado About Nothing - Market House Theatre Paducah

Shakes in the Summer returns to Market House Theatre in the outdoor Courtyard Theatre. Admission is free. Sponsored by the City of Paducah.

With its quick wit, clever wordplay, and hilarious physical comedy, Shakespeare’s Much Ado About Nothing is a non-stop rollercoaster of laughs and excitement that will keep you entertained from beginning to end. This fast-paced, high-energy comedy will have you on the edge of your seat as you follow the romantic exploits of two couples. But there's more to this play than just romance - there are also plenty of hijinks, pranks, and shenanigans as the characters try to navigate their way through a world full of mistaken identities and meddling friends. And just when you think you've got everything figured out, a sinister plot threatens to ruin everything and send the characters' lives spiraling out of control! The show will be presented in MHT’s outdoor Courtyard Theatre in Downtown Paducah.

markethousetheatre.org/shows/much-ado-about-nothing