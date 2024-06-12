Mulberry Foray - Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve
to
Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve 12501 Harmony Landing Road, Goshen, Kentucky 40026
Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve
Mulberry Foray
Mulberry Foray - Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve
Donation: $11/person, $6/members, Children 6 and younger are FREE.
Mulberries are a tasty forgeable treat that is available to harvest from late May through the month of June. These delicious berries are sweet and flavorful! They can be made into jams, pies, preserves, and many other culinary masterpieces. Visit Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve for an easy hike to explore the preserve and learn about these amazing trees! Wear comfortable shoes for walking on uneven ground.
For more information, please call 502.228.4362 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/