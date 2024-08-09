Mullet Contest at Hopkins County Fair Grounds

Hopkins County Fair Grounds 605 East Arch Street, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431

Big Scott Collard is returning for the 3rd Annual Mullet Contest at the Hopkins County-Madisonville Fair! Scott has had the business in the front and the party in the back since 1987!

📅 Friday, August 9th

⏰ Registration 5-7

⏰ Contest at 7

🏆 $100 winner in each category

For more information Contact Scott at 270.256.0268 or visit On Facebook

Comedy, Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family
270.256.0268
