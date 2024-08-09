× Expand Mullet Contest Mullet Contest

Mullet Contest at Hopkins County Fair Grounds

Big Scott Collard is returning for the 3rd Annual Mullet Contest at the Hopkins County-Madisonville Fair! Scott has had the business in the front and the party in the back since 1987!

📅 Friday, August 9th

⏰ Registration 5-7

⏰ Contest at 7

🏆 $100 winner in each category

For more information Contact Scott at 270.256.0268 or visit On Facebook