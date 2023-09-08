Murder's in the Heir - The Spotlight Playhouse

× Expand Spotlight Playhouse Murder's in the Heir

Murder's in the Heir

Performed by The Bluegrass Players Adult Acting Troupe

Experience an enthralling night of live theater with the Bluegrass Players Community Theater's production of Murder's in the Heir! Come unravel the mystery of this captivating comedy, where suspense, humor, and a dash of audience participation collide to create an unforgettable performance. Not only will you be intrigued by the assortment of eccentric characters and their potential motives, but you'll also play a key part in the drama - it's up to you, the audience, to determine the culprit. As you laugh, gasp, and puzzle your way through the twists and turns of the narrative, remember that every decision counts. So, join us from September 8th to the 16th for a uniquely interactive theater experience where Clue comes to life, and remember, in this mansion full of potential murderers, everyone's a suspect! Don't miss your chance to be part of this thrilling murder mystery. Get your tickets now for the most engaging whodunit of the year!

For more information, please visit ticketsource.us/spotlightactingschool