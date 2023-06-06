Murray State University’s Town & Gown Summer Concerts

Murray State University’s Town & Gown community band presents free summer concerts

The Murray State University Town & Gown community band will present two free concerts in the summer. The first concert will take place at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 6 at the Rotary Amphitheater located in Central Park on Gil Hopson Drive in Murray, Kentucky. In the event of inclement weather, the concert will be held at Lovett Auditorium located on Murray State’s campus. The second summer concert will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, July 4 inside Lovett Auditorium during the annual Freedom Fest celebration. The Town & Gown Community Chorale will also perform during the July 4 concert and will be conducted by Dr. Bradley Almquist, Murray State professor of music.The Town & Gown Community Band, which is made up of about 80 members from both Murray State and the community, will be conducted by Dr. Brent Johnson, Murray State director of bands. Participants at the June 6 concert will enjoy musical pieces such as Ride, Songs of Old Kentucky and The Fairest of the Fair, to name a few. The public are welcome to bring lawn chairs and blankets to the amphitheater.Both concerts are free and the public is cordially invited to attend.

For more info call 270.809.4437