Music@BCM Concert Series - Behringer-Crawford Museum

Behringer-Crawford Museum 1600 Montague Road, Covington, Kentucky 41011

Music@BCM Concert Series - Behringer-Crawford Museum

Starting June 8, the spirited sounds of folk, rock, blues, country, pop and more will be ringing during Music@BCM, Behringer-Crawford Museum's signature summer concert series. 

The 2023 schedule features returning legends, such as the goddess of the blues, Cheryl Reneé in Easy Tiger and the Queen City folk singer/songwriter Jake Speed, but also a mix of new diverse local talent.

Master showman and sax playing front man, Leroy Ellington will get the party started, Thursday, June 8 as he ignites the stage with a funky firestorm of soul with his band of Sacred Hearts. The season will conclude on Thursday, August 24 with a plentiful serving of New Orleans musical 

The complete schedule is as follows:

June 8:      Leroy Ellington's Sacred Hearts

June 15:    The Turkeys

June 22:     Nicole Zuraitis

June 29:     IconX

July 6:       Jake Speed & The Freddies

July 13:     Danny Frazier

July 20:     Blue Eighty

July 27:     NKY Music Legends

Aug. 3:      Easy Tiger

Aug. 10:    Losing Lucky

Aug. 17:    Tickled Pink

Aug. 24:    Hot Magnolias 

The Music@BCM concert series takes place each Thursday evening June 8 through August 24 with 12 family-friendly performances. Weather permitting, concerts are held in BCM’s outdoor amphitheater at 1600 Montague Road – Devou Park, in Covington. Guests should bring folding chairs or blankets for seating. In case of inclement weather, the events will move indoors.

The music runs from 7 to 9 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. Admission is $7 for adults, $5 for members and youth ages 13-18 and free for children 12 and under. Adult beverages will be available for purchase. Concert-goers can purchase food from a local food truck each week on site.

The performances will also be live-streamed on BCM's Facebook page at www.facebook.com/bcmuseumnky.

For more information, call 859.491.4003 or email info@bcmuseum.org.

Info

Behringer-Crawford Museum 1600 Montague Road, Covington, Kentucky 41011
Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, Kids & Family
859.491.4003
Google Calendar - Music@BCM Concert Series - Behringer-Crawford Museum - 2023-08-24 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Music@BCM Concert Series - Behringer-Crawford Museum - 2023-08-24 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Music@BCM Concert Series - Behringer-Crawford Museum - 2023-08-24 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Music@BCM Concert Series - Behringer-Crawford Museum - 2023-08-24 00:00:00 ical