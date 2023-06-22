Music@BCM Concert Series - Behringer-Crawford Museum

Starting June 8, the spirited sounds of folk, rock, blues, country, pop and more will be ringing during Music@BCM, Behringer-Crawford Museum's signature summer concert series.

The 2023 schedule features returning legends, such as the goddess of the blues, Cheryl Reneé in Easy Tiger and the Queen City folk singer/songwriter Jake Speed, but also a mix of new diverse local talent.

Master showman and sax playing front man, Leroy Ellington will get the party started, Thursday, June 8 as he ignites the stage with a funky firestorm of soul with his band of Sacred Hearts. The season will conclude on Thursday, August 24 with a plentiful serving of New Orleans musical

The complete schedule is as follows:

June 8: Leroy Ellington's Sacred Hearts

June 15: The Turkeys

June 22: Nicole Zuraitis

June 29: IconX

July 6: Jake Speed & The Freddies

July 13: Danny Frazier

July 20: Blue Eighty

July 27: NKY Music Legends

Aug. 3: Easy Tiger

Aug. 10: Losing Lucky

Aug. 17: Tickled Pink

Aug. 24: Hot Magnolias

The Music@BCM concert series takes place each Thursday evening June 8 through August 24 with 12 family-friendly performances. Weather permitting, concerts are held in BCM’s outdoor amphitheater at 1600 Montague Road – Devou Park, in Covington. Guests should bring folding chairs or blankets for seating. In case of inclement weather, the events will move indoors.

The music runs from 7 to 9 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. Admission is $7 for adults, $5 for members and youth ages 13-18 and free for children 12 and under. Adult beverages will be available for purchase. Concert-goers can purchase food from a local food truck each week on site.

The performances will also be live-streamed on BCM's Facebook page at www.facebook.com/bcmuseumnky.

For more information, call 859.491.4003 or email info@bcmuseum.org.