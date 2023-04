× Expand Music@BCM Graphic 2023 Final - 1

Music@BCM Summer Concert Series - Behringer-Crawford Museum

The 2023 Season Returns Thursday, June 8

Join us at BCM on Thursday nights during our summer concert series featuring family-friendly music at a family-friendly price!

Break out the lawn chairs and pack up the picnic! Behringer-Crawford Museum's annual summer concert returns!

The Thursday evening outdoor music tradition resumes on June 8 and continues weekly through August 24.

For more information, please visit bcmuseum.org/