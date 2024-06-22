Music in the Vineyard at Springhill Winery

Saturday, June 22, 2024** from **6:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Enjoy a relaxing evening of live music in the vineyards with one of our favorite bands, Gravel N Mudd Band. The Gravel N Mudd Band is an Americana music group from Louisville, Kentucky. Serving food from Get Fired Pizza - a mobile wood-fired pizza trailer located in Bardstown, KY.

For more information, please visit springhillwinery.com