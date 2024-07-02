MWR Fourth of July Fest - Fort Campbell

× Expand cs fest

Fourth of July Fest: Carnival

Fort Campbell welcomes back the beloved 4th of July carnival, running from Tuesday, July 2nd - Saturday, July 6th. Get ready to indulge in delicious treats and enjoy exhilarating rides that promise fun for the whole family.

Jul 3 2024, 4 pm - 10 pm

Fort Campbell welcomes back the beloved 4th of July carnival, running from Tuesday, July 2nd - Saturday, July 6th. Get ready to indulge in delicious treats and enjoy exhilarating rides that promise fun for the whole family. Stay tuned for more information!

Carnival Dates, Hours and Pricing Information:

Hours of Operation: Pricing: Tue, July 02 | 4pm - 10pmSingle Tickets: $1 each Armbands: $25 each Wed, July 03 | 4pm - 10pmSingle Tickets: $1 each Armbands: $25 each Thur, July 04 | 1pm - MidnightSingle Tickets: $1 each Armbands: $30 each Fri, July 05 | 4pm - MidnightSingle Tickets: $1 each Armbands: $25 each Sat, July 06 | 1pm - MidnightSingle Tickets: $1 each Armbands: $25 each

This event is free to attend and open to Department of Defense (DoD) and Non-DoD ID card holders. Non-DoD ID card holders must enter the post through Gate 7.

DoD ID Card holders should use an alternate gate.

Please take note of the following information: Ensure you have your vehicle registration, proof of insurance, and a valid photo ID for each person in the vehicle who is 16 years old or older.

All vehicles entering the installation are subject to be searched.

Don't miss out! Join Hydrate Heros and Fort Campbell MWR for our Fourth of July Fest Concert on Thursday, July 4th | 6pm @ Division Parade Field! Headliner Ludacris featuring Echosmith!Fourth of July Fest: Concert

Get ready for an explosive Independence Day celebration like no other! Hydrate Heroes and Fort Campbell MWR is proud to present the Fourth of July Fest, an evening filled with electrifying performances, thrilling rides, and dazzling fireworks that will light up the night sky.

Jul 4 2024, 6 pm

Hydrate Heroes and MWR's Fourth of July Fest

Presented by: Pete Olson Injury Law & White's Auto Mall

Get ready for an explosive Independence Day celebration like no other! Hydrate Heroes and Fort Campbell MWR is proud to present the Fourth of July Fest, an evening filled with electrifying performances, thrilling rides, and dazzling fireworks that will light up the night sky.

Event Details:

Date: Thursday, July 4th 2024 Time: 6:00 PM Location: Division Parade Field

This event is free and open to Department of Defense (DoD) and Non-DoD ID card holders. Non-DoD ID card holders must enter the post through Gate 7.

DoD ID Card holders should use an alternate gate.

Please take note of the following information: Ensure you have your vehicle registration, proof of insurance, and a valid photo ID for each person in the vehicle who is 16 years old or older.

All vehicles entering the installation are subject to be searched.

Featured Artists: Experience performances by some of today's hottest artists. Feel the indie-pop vibes with Echosmith, and cap off the night with an unforgettable performance by the one and only Ludacris!

Echosmith: Ludacris: Fireworks Spectacular: As the concert concludes, prepare to be awestruck as we light up the night sky with a breathtaking fireworks display! Parking: Parking map details coming soon. Carnival Fun: But the fun doesn't stop there! Fort Campbell welcomes back the beloved 4th of July carnival, running from Tuesday, July 2nd - Saturday, July 6th. Get ready to indulge in delicious treats and enjoy exhilarating rides that promise fun for the whole family. Stay tuned for more information!

Mark Your Calendars: Don't miss out on the Hydrate Heroes and Fort Campbell MWR's Fourth of July Fest—a celebration of freedom, community, and the spirit of America. Join us for an unforgettable evening of music, food, and entertainment! Stay tuned for updates and further details. See you there!

Please note the following:

These restrictions apply to the Division Parade Field and parking areas

NO personal fireworks. NO firearms. NO outside alcohol, glass bottles, pets or grills.​​​​​​ Patrons are welcome to bring blankets, folding chairs, and safe light-up toys to enhance the event for you and your Family. Sunscreen, hats and bug spray are recommended. Umbrellas can be used for shade until 5:30pm when they must be put away.

For more information, please visit campbell.armymwr.com/calendar/event/fourth-july-fest-concert/6470796/90081