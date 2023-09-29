Mystery at Monarch Manor Dinner Show - The Spotlight Playhouse

× Expand Spotlight Playhouse Mystery at Monarch Manor

Mystery at Monarch Manor Dinner Show

Join us at Spotlight Playhouse for an unforgettable evening with the return of our much-loved dinner shows, starting with "Mystery at Monarch Manor." Presented by the Bluegrass Players, this Halloween-themed play is more than just a dinner event—it's a thrilling mystery waiting to be solved. The evening unfolds at an extravagant dinner party hosted by the renowned archaeologist Dr. Shelby Stoker. Just when the guests, who are wealthy investors in Dr. Shelby's latest expedition to Transylvania, start to relax, a shocking murder occurs. Dr. Shelby is found dead, and it's up to Detective Riley Noir to solve the case. As tensions rise, each guest becomes a suspect, embodying traits of classic Universal Monsters. Will you be able to unravel the web of secrets and deception before the night ends? Dive into a world of intrigue, humor, and a dash of mystery, all while enjoying a sumptuous three-course meal. With limited seating for just 160 lucky attendees, this exclusive event promises an evening of pure entertainment and suspense. Don't miss out!

Menu Breakdown:

Adult Menu: (Vegetarian: extra noodles, no Meatballs)

Salad: The Transylvanian

Grape Tomato, Cucumber, Bacon, Torn Greens, Buttermilk Dressing

Entrée: Beefimodo Meatballs with Witches Hair Pasta

Squid Ink Dyed Pasta, Blistered Cherry Tomato, Black Salt Encrusted Meatballs Stuffed With Basil Ricotta, Fresh Herbs, Fire Roasted Marinara

Dessert: Bloody Good Cheesecake

Raspberry Blood, Chocolate Cobwebs, NY Style Cheesecake

Children's Menu:

Entrée: Plain Spaghetti

With or Without Marinara Sauce

Dessert: Cookie

Note: Children's meal tickets do not have an age limit.

For more information, please visit ticketsource.us/spotlightactingschool