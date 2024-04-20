Mystic Arts Faire: Spring Art Market - Bowling Green

× Expand Kentucky Museum @ WKU Mystic Arts Spring Faire - 1 Mystic Arts Faire: Spring Art Market is coming to the Kentucky Museum on April 20, 2024! Immerse yourself in a free family celebration of extraordinary creativity and uniqueness.

Mystic Arts Faire: Spring Art Market

Step into a world where art meets wonder at Bowling Greens only Metaphysical and art event, The Mystic Arts Faire: Spring Art Market! Immerse yourself in a FREE family celebration of extraordinary creativity and uniqueness.

The Mystic Arts Association showcases an eclectic and inclusive mix of artists and vendors, each bringing their own flair to the event. Discover one-of-a-kind handcrafted treasures and witness live art demonstrations. But that's not all, indulge in the local food trucks or participate in our interactive workshops. The Mystic Arts Faire is here to enchant and inspire. Make sure to check out all the metaphysical services such as tarot reading and reiki healing.

Find something for the whole family!

Hosted by The Mystic Arts Association in partnership with the Kentucky Museum and Kentucky Forge Council.

For more information, visit the Facebook event page.