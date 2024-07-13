Mystic Market at Lover's Leap Vineyards & Winery

Lover's Leap Vineyards & Winery 1180 Lanes Mill Road, Lawrenceburg, Kentucky 40342

Mystic Market at Lover's Leap Vineyards & Winery

First Mystic Market at Lovers Leap Vineyards and Winery. Reiki, sound healing, tarot, jewelry, crystals, art and more.

Rolling Taco Food truck and

Bears Brew Coffe will be on site.

Paul Kinzer will be playing music on the deck from 2pm to 5pm.

For more information, please call 502.839.1299 or visit loversleapwine.com

Crafts, Markets
502.839.1299
