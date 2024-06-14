× Expand think tank National Bourbon Day Bar Takeover with Peerless

On Friday, June 14th, Bourbons Bistro will celebrate National Bourbon Day with our friends from Kentucky Peerless Distilling Co.

Kick off the weekend with an exclusive Bar Takeover starting at 8:00pm.

It's a great opportunity to grab a fellow bourbon aficionado and celebrate the best day of the year with a lively evening featuring specially selected pours from Peerless.

Snack on a few light appetizers courtesy of Bourbons Bistro, mix and mingle with fellow bourbon lovers, and enjoy a few surprises along the way.

You can also sip on a variety of specialty cocktails made exclusively with Peerless spirits at happy hour prices!

Learn more about Kentucky Peerless Distillery at kentuckypeerless.com