Native Seeds Class - Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve

to

Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve 12501 Harmony Landing Road, Goshen, Kentucky 40026

Native Seeds Class

Donation: $10/person, $5/members, Children 6 and younger are free.

Come join staff at Creasey Mahans to learn about native plant seeds, where to find them, how to collect them, I.D tips, and how to start native gardens at home and around the community. Seed collection bags/containers are encouraged.

For more information, please visit touroldham.com/calendar/

Info

Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve 12501 Harmony Landing Road, Goshen, Kentucky 40026
Home & Garden, Parents, Workshops
502.228.4362
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Native Seeds Class - Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve - 2023-10-21 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Native Seeds Class - Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve - 2023-10-21 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Native Seeds Class - Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve - 2023-10-21 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Native Seeds Class - Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve - 2023-10-21 10:00:00 ical