Native Seeds Class - Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve

Native Seeds Class

Donation: $10/person, $5/members, Children 6 and younger are free.

Come join staff at Creasey Mahans to learn about native plant seeds, where to find them, how to collect them, I.D tips, and how to start native gardens at home and around the community. Seed collection bags/containers are encouraged.

For more information, please visit touroldham.com/calendar/