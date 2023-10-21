Native Seeds Class - Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve
Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve 12501 Harmony Landing Road, Goshen, Kentucky 40026
Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve
october programs 23 - 1
Native Seeds Class
Donation: $10/person, $5/members, Children 6 and younger are free.
Come join staff at Creasey Mahans to learn about native plant seeds, where to find them, how to collect them, I.D tips, and how to start native gardens at home and around the community. Seed collection bags/containers are encouraged.
Info
