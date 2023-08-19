Natural Bridge Artisan Festival

NATURAL BRIDGE ARTISAN FESTIVAL! Mark your calendars for Saturday and Sunday August 19-20, 2023. This festival features local and regional artists and craftsmen, along with live music, food trucks, dancing, and more! It is FREE to attend, and it is located directly behind the Slade Welcome Center atNatural Bridge Campground!

Not only that, but we are hosting a quilt show that same weekend in conjunction with the festival showcasing dozens of absolutely gorgeous locally made quilts. That will be located in the Welcome Center.

The Natural Bridge Artisan Festival is a celebration of Appalachian heritage though the showcasing of mountain crafts, skills, talents cuisine, and more. This festival is a project of the Natural Bridge Park Association who is dedicated to attracting visitors into the area where they can enjoy the beautiful scenery, experience mountain traditions, and learn about our mountain heritage. The association recognizes event tourism as an economic driver and recognize that visitors who attend the festival are also supporting local accommodations and businesses in the Natural Bridge/Slade area and surrounding counties.

For more information, please visit on Facebook - Natural Bridge Artisan Festival