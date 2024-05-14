× Expand Oldham County Tourism & Conventions The Natural History of Roses – In-Person

The Natural History of Roses – In-Person Workshop at Yew Dell Gardens

$25- $35 per person.

What would the Kentucky Derby be without roses? For that matter, what would the perfume industry be, and what would gardens be without roses? Join Noelle Visser, University of Louisville Biology PhD student, for this engaging look back at of the development of roses from antiquity through advances in breeding and right up to the Run for the Roses!

For more information, please call 502.241.4788 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/